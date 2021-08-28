Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Next Generation of Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Goes Remote Onboard the ISS

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER , Fla., August 26, 2021 (CASIS PR) – From Novartis to Lamborghini, Alessandro Grattoni and the Houston Methodist Research Institute have partnered with big names to leverage the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for space-based research and technology development with important benefits back on Earth.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Environment#Space Research#Space Technology#Kennedy Space Center#Kennedy Space Center#Casis Pr#Novartis#Lamborghini#U S National Laboratory#Llc#Nanochannels#Supercar#Microlab#Proxops Managing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Boulder, COparabolicarc.com

BioServe Hits the 80th Mission Milestone

BOULDER, Colo. (BioServe PR) — When SpaceX CRS-23 launched to the International Space Station on August 29, it carried with it a milestone for the University of Colorado Boulder: the 80th mission to fly a payload from BioServe Space Technologies. BioServe, based in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of...
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Researchers Successfully Biomine Vanadium Aboard the Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — For centuries, humans have mined materials to build the tools we use every day, from batteries and cell phones to airplanes and refrigerators. While the process of obtaining these important minerals used to rely entirely on heavy machinery, fire, and human labor, scientists have learned how to harness the natural power of microbes to do some of the work.
El Segundo, CAparabolicarc.com

Thinking Outside the Cube: Engineers Developing Disk Shaped Satellites

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Aerospace Corporation PR) — A defining feature of a standard CubeSat is its containerization—the shape, volume and design—which makes it rideshare-friendly. This quality was historically important since these devices comprised a minor part of the total payload. Containerization ensured that CubeSats could not endanger the launch vehicle or primary payload.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX Takes Remotely Controlled Drug Delivery System to the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) is a unique laboratory available to mankind. The micro-environment, the extreme conditions, and the demanding requirements of space make it an excellent test field for new ideas and devices. Reaching the ISS laboratory this Monday is a next-generation implantable drug delivery system that can be operated remotely and could be used to treat and even prevent chronic ailments back on Earth.
Industryparabolicarc.com

Voyager Space Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. Announces Patrick Loner as New Chief Executive Officer

Space robotics and technology company taps seasoned business development and space industry executive to lead organization. DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 (Voyager Space PR) — Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius), has appointed Patrick Loner as the company’s new chief executive officer. Loner will be taking over the role from founder and former CEO Jon Goff, who will be transitioning to his new position as vice president of on-orbit servicing at Voyager Space.
Huntsville, ALparabolicarc.com

Voyager Space Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. Announces Support of Eta Space and NASA’s LOXSAT Cryogenic Fluid Management Mission

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (Voyager Space PR) — Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius) was recently selected by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler for liquid oxygen (LOX) transfer in support of its planned nine-month LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space for Computing Payload

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Ramon.Space PR) — Ramon.Space, a leader in space computing systems, announced today that it has been selected by the Israel Space Agency to provide a space computing payload for a mission scheduled to launch in early 2022. As part of the mission, Ramon.Space digital payload will perform computing on-orbit including software updates and upgrades using the company’s programmable space computing systems.
TechnologyAMA

Implantable Material and Device Regulation

About 10% of Americans will have a device implanted into their bodies during their lifetimes. Fewer than 0.5% of these devices, however, are likely to have been tested in rigorous clinical trials generally regarded as standard by US regulators. Despite looser regulation of materials and devices than for pharmaceuticals, clinician-investigators and the Food and Drug Administration are obligated to balance patient-subjects’ safety with demand for patients’ timely access to technologies and interventions that might improve or extend their lives. This issue investigates that tension.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Prompts Companies for Artemis Lunar Terrain Vehicle Solutions

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA is asking American companies for additional input on approaches and solutions for a vehicle to transport Artemis astronauts around the lunar South Pole later this decade. The lunar terrain vehicle (LTV), an unenclosed rover that astronauts can drive on the Moon while wearing their spacesuits,...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space BD to Start Space Delivery Project with Global Research & Educational Institutions and Private Sector to Launch Research Objects & Mementos

TOKYO (Space BD PR) — The leading Japanese space startup Space BD announced the start of the Space Delivery Project to launch and expose to outer space various items such as research materials, photographs, and illustrations collected from 10 research institutes, educational institutions, and private companies in Japan and overseas.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Inspiration4 Crew Will Conduct Health Research to Further Human Exploration of Space

Historic mission to advance science and medicine for human health during spaceflight. LOS ANGELES, August 30, 2021 – The crew of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to orbit, announced today that they will partake in a first-of-its-kind health research initiative to increase humanity’s knowledge on the impact of spaceflight on the human body. Once in orbit, the crew will perform carefully selected research experiments on human health and performance, which will have potential applications for human health on Earth and during future spaceflights. Additionally, SpaceX, the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine and investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine will collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples from Inspiration4’s four crew members before, during, and after this historic spaceflight.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space BD Strengthening Relationship with the Australian Space Industry to Promote the Space Business in Australia

TOKYO — Space BD, a leading Japanese space startup, announces the launch of two Australian satellites through Space BD’s small satellite deployment service on August 29, 2021 at 3:14 a.m. (EDT). Space BD has been appointed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the private partner for the small satellite deployment service from the International Space Station (ISS) Japanese Experiment Module Kibo since 2018. And it has led to the commercialization of Japanese space assets as a private sector.
Industrydrugdeliverybusiness.com

Overcoming vaccine delivery device design’s top challenges

Vaccine delivery has long been a hot topic and only got hotter in the ongoing push to vaccinate against COVID-19 around the world. Most would probably associate vaccines with the standard “jab” injection with a syringe. Over the past year and more, companies have touted ideas for other avenues. Inovio has a “smart” delivery device for a COVID-19 vaccine, while Intravacc is developing a nasal COVID-19 vaccine, plus there are many more in between.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Cutting-Edge Science Launches on NASA’s SpaceX Cargo Resupply Mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — The latest SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is bound for the International Space Station after launching at 3:14 a.m. EDT Sunday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying more than 4,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and spacecraft hardware.
Cell Phonespharmaceutical-technology.com

Adding Connectivity to Drug Delivery Devices

Connectivity in drug delivery devices may be changing from being the exception to the rule. Nowadays, the trend towards home-based care is being driven both by providers as well as patients for a better economic sense to enable patients to be treated at home – comfortable and familiar environment as it cuts down on costs and frees up both beds and the valuable time of patients and healthcare professionals.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Isar Aerospace Opens Payloads Slots for First Two Spectrum Rocket Launches

In April this year, we won the national micro launcher competition #Boost! With a funding of 11M€ for the first two flights of its Spectrum [rocket] by Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie and Deutsches Zentrum für Luft-und Raumfahrt e.V., Isar Aerospace will offer launch opportunities for institutional payloads of up to 150 kg total mass each flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy