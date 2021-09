The U.S. war in Afghanistan is finally over, and no one can credibly argue that it ended well. The signs that things were going wrong in Afghanistan were apparent barely a few months into the war, in late 2001, when the United States routed Taliban forces and unleashed various warlord-led militias to take control of major cities. Instead of instilling law and order, the militias shook down civilians and businesses while providing the firepower to ensure their leaders seized control of the most lucrative ministries for their own enrichment.