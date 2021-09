OSHKOSH, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin's first COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. He made the announcement at an event Monday afternoon in Oshkosh. "As our kids start returning back to school, and with the delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that," Evers said. "I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19."