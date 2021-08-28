Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Leaked, Show New Design, Stainless Steel Model Included

You won’t have to wait long until the official Apple Watch Series 7 reveal next month, but those who want one now have to settle for these clones. While they don’t run watchOS 8 or have any of the upcoming features, these clones do give us a first look at the square-edge design as well as the various colors, including stainless steel. The square-edge design can be found in many of Apple’s current products, like the iPad Pro M1 and iPad Air 4. Read more for a short hands-on video, additional pictures and information.