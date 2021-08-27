CBS Broadcasting Legend Leslie Visser on the Roman Gabriel Show

In this Throwback Interview from Super bowl LII Roman Gabriel sat down with Sports Broadcasting Icon and newsmaker CBS Sports Hall of Famer Leslie Visser!. The Roman Gabriel Show Radio Program can be heard every Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 am on the Score 98.1 FM, and the Roman Gabriel Show Minute can be heard morning and afternoon drive on the East Carolina Radio Network in Dare County NC. The Roman Gabriel Show Podcast is available at www.romangabrielshow.com anywhere you listen to podcasts. Faith Family Sports™