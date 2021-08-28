Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Matilda, PA

Sackler family must be held accountable

Lockhaven Express
 8 days ago

The billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler Family, recently stated in court that they and their associates must obtain immunity from all civil claims associated with the company’s opioid lawsuits. If this doesn’t happen, they will walk away from their $4.5 billion pledge to help communities crushed by opioid...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Port Matilda, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Oxycontin#The Sackler Family#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyArs Technica

Billionaire Sacklers granted lifetime legal immunity in opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a $4.5 billion opioid settlement that provides sweeping lifetime legal immunity for the billionaire Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma. “This is a bitter result,” Federal Judge Robert Drain said Wednesday in a lengthy explanation of his approval of the settlement. "I believe that...
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Acting Drug Czar Asks Congress for Opioid Crackdown Help

Agencies suggest drug classification to bolster courts, law enforcement. The Biden administration is asking Congress to permanently classify illicit fentanyl-related drugs alongside heroin and ecstasy, one day after a bankruptcy court approved. Purdue Pharma LP. ‘s plan to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits. Permanently classifying the drugs as Schedule I...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

New York AG James Helps Secure $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that she has secured more than $4.5 billion from the Sackler family and foundations that they control for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. A mediated agreement was conditionally approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that forces the Sacklers to pay billions to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country; shuts down the company they own and control, Purdue Pharma; and ends the Sacklers' ability to manufacture opioids ever again. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family's roles in igniting the opioid epidemic, requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role that Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
ImmigrationPosted by
Fox News

Suspected drug trafficking leader extradited to US from Mexico

An alleged leader of an international drug trafficking organization arrived in the U.S. on Friday after being extradited from Mexico to face charges in an indictment that accuses him of managing a cocaine smuggling enterprise. Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum was arrested in Mexico in 2018 and is to be arraigned as...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy