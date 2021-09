All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. While the Wilson Bruins appear to be loaded sitting atop the Moore League, there’s a compelling battle to see which team will lead the chase pack this fall. Based on results from the abbreviated season in March, the favorites for that spot might just be Millikan. Head coach Danely Smith has a cohesive, senior-heavy group that will look to overcome the loss of games from last season.