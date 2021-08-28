Cancel
Nike Air Huarache Releasing in ‘Grey Suede’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nike continues to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Air Huarache, we have a new pair coming soon that comes highlighted in ‘Grey Suede.’. Looking closer, this Nike Air Huarache features shades of Grey throughout the uppers while constructed with suede, mesh, and neoprene. Next, Laser Blue accents land on the tongue and outsole branding, White adorns the mini embroidered Swoosh on the toe, and Black lands on the heel pull tab and rubber outsole to finish the look.

