North Central Veterans Stand Down planned for October

The 10th Annual North Central Veterans Stand Down is being planned for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, Minot. The original Stand Down for Veterans was modeled after a concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment. Stand Down’s afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, health and overall sense of well-being.