11166 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Welcome to your dream home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is truly the soul of this home. It features a counter-top range, brand new granite counters, more than enough space for your entire family to sit and enjoy a meal together. During special occasions, look forward to inviting family over to maximize the formal dining room, then allow them to kickback in the primary bedroom on the 1st floor with its ensuite bathroom. This luxury home equips you with double staircases giving you easy access to the 2nd floor from the garage entrance or front door entrance! When you access the 2nd floor you can't help but fall in love with the spacious primary bedroom that also has an ensuite bathroom with his and her sinks. Further down the hall, you find 3 more additional rooms with an additional open room. As you venture to the third floor, you'll walk directly into the movie theatre. Fully equipped with everything you need to host the best movie night and/or Superbowl party! This lovely home also features an intercom system that links every floor. With a golf course, pool, and restaurant in The Highlands, don't miss out on this opportunity!