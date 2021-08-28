Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

11166 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your dream home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is truly the soul of this home. It features a counter-top range, brand new granite counters, more than enough space for your entire family to sit and enjoy a meal together. During special occasions, look forward to inviting family over to maximize the formal dining room, then allow them to kickback in the primary bedroom on the 1st floor with its ensuite bathroom. This luxury home equips you with double staircases giving you easy access to the 2nd floor from the garage entrance or front door entrance! When you access the 2nd floor you can't help but fall in love with the spacious primary bedroom that also has an ensuite bathroom with his and her sinks. Further down the hall, you find 3 more additional rooms with an additional open room. As you venture to the third floor, you'll walk directly into the movie theatre. Fully equipped with everything you need to host the best movie night and/or Superbowl party! This lovely home also features an intercom system that links every floor. With a golf course, pool, and restaurant in The Highlands, don't miss out on this opportunity!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Kickback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy