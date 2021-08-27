Cavaliers news: Sidney Lowe is hired as an assistant coach

Sidney Lowe is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s been 22 years. As an assistant, Lowe has now officially been added to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching staff. This is the 61-year-old’s second stint with the organization after serving under Mike Fratello from 1994 through 1999. During this span, the Cavs had three playoff appearances (1995, 1996, 1998). Furthermore, Lowe spent several years of his NBA coaching career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He served as the organization’s assistant coach from 1991 to 1993. For the 1993-94 season, he served as the team’s head coach.