Red Oak native, Millard South grad among those killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack
(KMAland) -- A U.S. Marine with ties to Red Oak is among 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan. KETV reports Corporal Daegen William-Tyeler Page was killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device near the city's airport in the wake of mass evacuations from the country. Page grew up in Red Oak and attended high school at Millard South in the Omaha metro.www.kmaland.com
