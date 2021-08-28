Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB (8/27): Olivares homer lifts Royals, Cardinals edge Pirates

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit another grand slam in another Royals win, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh in MLB action on Friday. Kansas City Royals (58-70): Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the 12th, and Kansas City took an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second straight game for his 36th home run, finishing with three hits, and Nicky Lopez added three hits of his own. Whit Merrifield pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits. Carlos Hernandez threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the win.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNewsday

Olivares' HR, Perez's slam lift Royals over M's 8-7 in 12

SEATTLE - (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being...
MLBRoyals Review

Edward Olivares is the hero as Royals win in Seattle, 8-7

The Royals decided to wait until the games start at 9:10 pm to play their wildest baseball of the year. Edward Olivares was the hero in a 12-inning, four-and-a-half hour marathon, as Kansas City beat Seattle 8-7 on Friday night. It was a terrific baseball game. Kris Bubic had a...
MLBSeattle Times

Royals use 2-run homer by Edward Olivares in the 12th inning to beat Mariners

The Mariners were looking to rebound from a tough defeat Thursday night, and Seattle starter Logan Gilbert was looking to rebound from the worst start by far of his young big-league career. Thanks in large part to Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, neither happened. Perez hit his second grand slam in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Olivares will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adalberto Mondesi filling the designated hitter role. Mondesi will bat seventh versus left-hander Logan Allen and the Indians. numberFire's models project Mondesi...
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
NFLTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: 2022 Outfield, Dansby Swanson, Touki Toussaint and more

Thanks to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s Atlanta Braves mailbag. If I didn’t get to your question, we will do it again soon. Let’s get right to it!. What will the Braves do with Touki Toussaint? He’s pitching so well as a starter and is still so young (he just turned 25) it seems like an odd fit to pitch him out of the Bullpen.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers option Zack Short, select rookie reliever from Toledo

Drew Carlton is being rewarded for his consistent performance in the minor leagues with his first call to the big-league club. The Tigers selected the contract of the right-handed reliever from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He takes the spot of infielder Zack Short, who was optioned after Friday’s game. Carlton,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBFOX Sports

Tsutsugo, Newman homer in Pirates 5-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. “It’s awesome anytime you can get the first two games on someone’s home turf,” Hayes said. “So...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Cardinals - 8/22/2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-79) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-60), Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 2:15 p.m. Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Yoshi Tsutsugo (LF) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Colin Moran (1B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Kevin...
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Friday (8/27) PREMIUM

Friday brings a full 15-game slate. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Aaron Nola is the only five-figure-salary pitcher I'm interested in ponying up for tonight and only in GPPs. The other selections come from the middle tier. Wade Miley headlines the cash game recommendations, joined by rookie Logan Gilbert as my preferred SP2 on DraftKings. Steven Matz rounds things out as a GPP pick.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Cardinals-Reds MLB 2021 live stream (8/31) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2021 action Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Reds are 71-62 this season, while the Cardinals are 67-63. St. Louis will send Miles Mikolas to the mound vs. fellow right-hander Sonny Gray for Cincinnati.
MLBFOX Sports

Tsustugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy