MLB (8/27): Olivares homer lifts Royals, Cardinals edge Pirates
(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit another grand slam in another Royals win, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh in MLB action on Friday. Kansas City Royals (58-70): Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the 12th, and Kansas City took an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second straight game for his 36th home run, finishing with three hits, and Nicky Lopez added three hits of his own. Whit Merrifield pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits. Carlos Hernandez threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the win.www.kmaland.com
