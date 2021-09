Berlin (dpa) – Patient advocates are calling for a legal obligation for hospitals and care facilities to publish the rate of vaccinated and convalescent staff. “Sick people and those in need of care need transparency in order to be able to assess the risk of infection,” said Patient Protection Foundation board member Eugen Brysch of the German Editorial Network (RND / Sonntag). This is all the more important as there is still no nationally mandatory daily test for medical and nursing staff.