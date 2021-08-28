Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Scattered downpours today, Ida moves in on Sunday

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNX1q_0bfaUTEE00

Today the weather remains unsettled across the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered downpours are possible through the afternoon. The rain will keep temperatures below average in the middle 80s.

We continue to monitor hurricane Ida very closely. Tonight outer rain bands and tropical force winds are expected to start along the coastal areas. Sunday morning weather conditions will continue to deteriorate across the area. As of the latest update hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph some where along the southeastern Louisiana coastline.

Winds will decrease just a bit as Ida moves across land, but areas from New Orleans and to the west could experience 80+ mph winds. Northshore could see winds of 60-80 mph. Storm surge will also be an issue for areas near and east of the center. Outside levees the surge could reach 10-15 feet Sunday evening/night. The lakes could experience 2-5 feet of rise. Heavy tropical rain will also be a threat with perhaps some areas seeing more than 10 inches of rain.

By Monday Ida will likely still be in the region as it moves to the north into central Louisiana/Mississippi. We'll likely still see rain and windy conditions continue on Monday.

As we look ahead to Tuesday, the weather conditions will improve as Ida moves through portions of Tennessee.

Detailed Forecast

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 70% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Breezy. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 86.

SUNDAY:

Hurricane Conditions. Heavy rain, strong winds. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 85.

MONDAY:

Hurricane Conditions. Heavy rain, strong winds. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 86.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

► Stay in the kno w with Sout heas t Louisi ana' s top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrBEH_0bfaUTEE00 ‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r... App Store | Sep 14, 2020

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Ida, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Center#Heavy Rain#Sout#New Orleans News#Wwl Tv#Local Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWGAL

Comfortable Labor Day Weekend; Scattered Showers Likely Sunday

High pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will keep the Susquehanna Valley dry Friday night and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this evening. Cloud cover thickens some overnight. Lows will be cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday should feel fantastic with lower than...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Sunshine to downpours as a cold front arrives later Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mild conditions continue this weekend with a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday. The good news is that the cold front shouldn’t be super impactful for any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend. WHAT TO EXPECT. Tonight we will see those partly cloudy skies with temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy