Scattered downpours today, Ida moves in on Sunday

Today the weather remains unsettled across the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered downpours are possible through the afternoon. The rain will keep temperatures below average in the middle 80s.

We continue to monitor hurricane Ida very closely. Tonight outer rain bands and tropical force winds are expected to start along the coastal areas. Sunday morning weather conditions will continue to deteriorate across the area. As of the latest update hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph some where along the southeastern Louisiana coastline.

Winds will decrease just a bit as Ida moves across land, but areas from New Orleans and to the west could experience 80+ mph winds. Northshore could see winds of 60-80 mph. Storm surge will also be an issue for areas near and east of the center. Outside levees the surge could reach 10-15 feet Sunday evening/night. The lakes could experience 2-5 feet of rise. Heavy tropical rain will also be a threat with perhaps some areas seeing more than 10 inches of rain.

By Monday Ida will likely still be in the region as it moves to the north into central Louisiana/Mississippi. We'll likely still see rain and windy conditions continue on Monday.

As we look ahead to Tuesday, the weather conditions will improve as Ida moves through portions of Tennessee.

Detailed Forecast

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 70% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Breezy. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 86.

SUNDAY:

Hurricane Conditions. Heavy rain, strong winds. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 85.

MONDAY:

Hurricane Conditions. Heavy rain, strong winds. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 86.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Hot, not as humid. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

► Stay in the kno w with Sout heas t Louisi ana' s top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!