Today in History

A graphic novel illustrated by a University of Illinois professor aims to serve as a primer for young people to learn about the history of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, often known as Black Wall Street, destroyed by a white mob in 1921. It’s called “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre,” by Alverne Ball of Joliet. Stacey Robinson, assistant professor of graphic design at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, illustrated the book. He said it is about the destruction, but also the rebuilding, of the city, and the survivors that to this day are still seeking justice.
Comments / 0