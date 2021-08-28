Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
lpheralddispatch.com
 8 days ago

Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year. On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Fort Hood#Dallas#Lincoln#English
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Henry Hudson
Related
MuseumsNBC Washington

Bullet-Riddled Emmett Till Sign on Display in US History Museum

In what would have been Emmett Till’s 80th year, a sign marking where his body was found at age 14 is now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The bullet-riddled sign will be shown starting Friday in the heart of the museum. You have to pass...
Societyblavity.com

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to prison after he was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag last year. As Blavity previously reported, Tarrio was involved in a pro-Trump demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 when he removed and burned a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically Black congregation in Washington, D.C.
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Went on Fox News to Blame the COVID Surge on Black People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Thursday night, as the Texas Supreme Court rebuked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on school mask mandates and Texas’ education agency temporarily backed off enforcing it, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fled to the safe space of Fox News to blame the whole thing on—who else?!—Black people.
SocietyHyperallergic

Emmett Till’s Life Honored in Smithsonian Exhibition

In 1955 in Mississippi, two white men beat, shot, and lynched a 14-year-old African American boy, Emmett Till, who was falsely accused of assaulting a white woman. His body was later retrieved from the Tallahatchie River and the boy’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, held an open-casket funeral in their native Chicago to expose the violence inflicted on her son. The brutal, racist murder is often said to have galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.
ReligionWashington Post

Why America needs the Black church for its own survival

This is part of a series from The Washington Post exploring “The Future of the Black Church.”. Susan Robinson is a 100-year-old Black woman and lifelong member of Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago, where I am senior pastor. When she was born, Black disenfranchisement was not hidden nor was it cloaked in dog-whistle politics. It was loud, screaming into the faces of Black boys and girls during the Depression, Jim Crow and an endless stream of — to varying degrees — disappointing presidents and leaders.
Politicsdefendernetwork.com

Black and Strapped: Will permitless carry hurt African Americans?

Texans can now carry handguns in public without going through training or having to get permits, thanks to House Bill 1927. But the new law has some worried that Blacks will pay a huge price. “This is going to boil down to people using their own discernment to decide who...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Vice

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to Jail

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The leader of the Proud Boys is going to jail. A judge in Washington, D.C., threw the book at Proud Boy “chairman” Henry “Enrique” Tarrio on Monday afternoon and sentenced him to 155 days for destroying a Black Lives Matter sign belonging to a historically Black church and possessing a pair of high-capacity rifle-magazines during two separate trips to the nation’s capital.
Tulsa, OKillinoisnewsnow.com

Graphic Novel Spotlights Black Wealth Before 1921 Tulsa Massacre

A graphic novel illustrated by a University of Illinois professor aims to serve as a primer for young people to learn about the history of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, often known as Black Wall Street, destroyed by a white mob in 1921. It’s called “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre,” by Alverne Ball of Joliet. Stacey Robinson, assistant professor of graphic design at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, illustrated the book. He said it is about the destruction, but also the rebuilding, of the city, and the survivors that to this day are still seeking justice.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Shattering the Hollywood Myths of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Conjuring a picture of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre proves to be a struggle without a fictional re-creation. These days, it’s the mint green childhood home of fictional WWII veteran Montrose Freeman from HBO’s Black fantasy phantasmagoria Lovecraft Country that immediately comes to mind, as if some seafaring monstrosity molded by H.P. himself spat it out onto the Greenwood block that would ultimately be ablaze by the end of the night. The ninth episode saw the show’s leads—Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Montrose (Michael K. Williams)—rewinding the timeline to that fateful day, knowing what would take place on the 35 blocks of Greenwood lovingly termed Black Wall Street. They carry the knowledge of the killing, the pillaging, the joyous savagery of white police and laymen on their faces, their shoulders slumped in discomforting remembrance while staring into the green.
Sumner, MSWJCL

Preserving the Legacy of Emmett Till

This weekend marks 66 years since 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered by two white men in Sumner, Mississippi. A white woman, Carolyn Bryant, had accused the young black teen from Chicago of sexual advances, an accusation she later admitted was a lie. The men kidnapped him, beat him, and threw him in the Tallahatchie River with a cotton gin tied around his neck. They were acquitted by an all white jury. Till’s death sparked the efforts of civil rights activists such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr. Correspondent Diane Roberts takes us inside the Emmett Till Interpretive Center and the efforts to preserve Till’s legacy.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Explainer: So Much Buzz, But What is Critical Race Theory?

Former President Donald Trump has railed against it. Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced a resolution condemning any requirement for teachers to be trained in it. And several Republican-controlled states, including Texas, have invoked it in legislation restricting how race can be taught in public schools. The concept known as...
Real EstateMSNBC

Home hunting while Black: How racism sabotages the American dream

A recent report from The Markup, co-published with The Associated Press, reveals what many Americans already know: Race plays a significant factor in the home-lending industry. Based on information gathered in 2019, the new report reveals that. People of color, regardless of their economic backgrounds, were denied applications for mortgages...
Fresno, CAfresnoalliance.com

Critical Race Theory and the Many Contradictions about Race in America

In 1965, my first job was as a copy boy at the Denver Post newspaper. My father, Theoplis T. Hogue, Sr., was a maître d’ in the Gyro Club, a private club within the segregated Denver Athletic Club (DAC). While serving a millionaire White member, my father asked the member to help his 17-year-old son to acquire summer employment. Thus, my hire at the Denver Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy