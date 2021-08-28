Cancel
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: TD Ten forms n the Atlantic; Hot final August weekend as Ida targets Gulf

By Gabe Ross
WECT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final weekend of August! We’re watching the tropics closely as Hurricane Ida sets its sights on the northern Gulf Coast. While you were sleeping, Tropical Depression Ten formed east of the Leeward Islands. An outside chance of additional tropical developments remains possible in the Atlantic basin this weekend, too. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather hazards.

