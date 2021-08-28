Cancel
Jennifer Lopez's 'glam Barbie' look has reignited my love of half-up hair

Cover picture for the articleIt's been years since I've worn my hair half-up. My go-to hairstyle in school, it somehow went by the wayside during adolescence, never to return again. And while the classic look has never really gone away, I certainly haven't seen it on other people nearly as much as ponytails and loose, fully down styles. It's like we forgot the happy medium that is half-up hair. But sometimes, all it takes is one little moment — or one humongous superstar — to remind us of one of our favorite, underrated, universally flattering beauty looks.

