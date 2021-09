The Epic Beauty Event at CVS® only comes around biannually, and when it does, you better believe we're making a shopping list and checking it twice. This time around, not only are there the usual skin-care, hair-care, makeup, and wellness products available for you to save on, but there are also some majorly buzzy brands on deck that haven't been available before, like Flamingo, Kristin Ess, and Peach & Lily. Plus, with epic deals come epic savings, so when you buy more, you earn more.