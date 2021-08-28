Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

A Guide To Making Your Lipstick Last All Day

Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don’t know about you, but lipstick is my favorite part of a full face of makeup. Having a bold lip with a subtle eye or a nude lip with bold eyes is one of the best ways to tie an entire look together. However, as the day wears on,...

womanlylive.com

Comments / 0

Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipstick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
MakeupHypebae

Too Faced Updates Makeup Range With Long-Lasting Lipsticks and Lip Liners

Having announced its first-ever perfume earlier this month, Too Faced is now set to update its makeup range with new lipsticks and lip liners. Dubbed “Lady Bold,” the collection boasts bold pigments that are long-lasting and smudge-resistant. The Lady Bold Em-Power Pigment Lipstick is a creamy, lightweight and hydrating formula...
Skin CareBrit + Co

Hydrating Beauty Picks That Will Make Your Flight Feel Like A Spa Day

Let's face it: Flying offers no hydration, and it can take a serious toll on your skin. Most of us have had the unfortunate experience of flying at high altitudes, only to land with dry skin and eyes. Before you jet off on your last minute summer trips or fall wedding adventures, stock up on these hydrating beauty products that will keep your skin moisturized during your flight, ensuring you maintain your dewy complexion long after you've arrived at your destination.
MakeupWellness Mama

All-Natural Homemade Lipstick Recipe

I’ve been making natural lip balm, lipstick, and chapstick recipes for years, although it took me a while to actually get it to the point of a recipe. Typically I would just eyeball the ingredients, which shows you how easy this recipe is to make!. This homemade lipstick recipe mimics...
Irvine, CAorangecoast.com

Customize Your Perfect Lipstick Shade at Lip Lab By Bite in Irvine

Lip Lab by Bite at the Irvine Spectrum offers the unique experience of creating your own shade of lipstick for $60. First, you’ll select the type of shade you want, whether that’s nude, mauve, deep red, or even bright blue; the options are endless. You can try on the shade and make any alterations you want until you get the perfect color. You’ll also get to select a name for your shade, decide if you want the finish to be matte, satin, luminous, or sheer (their glossiest finish), as well as choose the scent of your lipstick—lime, mint, vanilla, or mango. Once you find your perfect color, the formula will be mixed, melted down, and poured into a mold. As it cools, you can watch your lipstick tube get engraved with the name you picked.
MakeupPopSugar

3 Lipstick and Lip Gloss Pairings We Plan on Wearing All Fall

When you hear the word "layering," you might instantly think of putting a blazer over a sundress or a sweater over a tailored shirt. However, the action isn't exclusive to clothing. You can layer color cosmetics — like lip glosses over lipsticks — to expand your fall makeup wardrobe too.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking How To Make Makeup Waterproof

Wearing makeup is one of the best feelings in the world. You enhance your natural beauty, and for a lot of people, it is a creative outlet with which they can express themselves and show the world how they view beauty and what it means to them. However, sweat, pools,...
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

The best Mac lipsticks of all time: From bestselling shades to underrated gems

Make-up Art Cosmetics, better known as Mac, is one of the most well-known make-up brands in the world.  Since it was founded in 1984, the brand has expanded into a cosmetics empire that is now sold in over 105 countries.Its most popular products are by far its lipsticks. Mac is behind some of the most famous shades in the history of make-up – such as its matte red “ruby woo” (£17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk) or balmy nude, “creme cup” (£17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk).With over 200 lip products to choose from, in seven different categories, ranging from matte to creamy, satin to liquid, you’re sure...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Kids Rain Boots to Keep Your Little One Playing All Day

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. If our nippy, drizzly weather of late is any evidence, fall is quickly approaching. And if there's...
Shoppingdornob.com

Make Your Back to School Style Totally Unique with Society6’s 2021 Shopping Guide

When everybody does their back to school shopping at the same big-box stores, there isn’t a lot of room for individuality. And who wants to decorate their entire dorm room only to find that their roommate has an identical setup? If you really want to establish your own unique sense of style, branch out beyond the chain stores of the world and look to sites like Society6 instead. With thousands of artists contributing to a seemingly endless selection of amazing home goods, Society6 has something for everyone, and their five new back to school collections make it easy to find exactly what you need.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring Magnetic False Lashes

Getting ready for a night out on the town with your best girlfriends is one of the best feelings in the world. You each have a sweet drink in hand, the music is blaring, and the energy is high. That is until somebody can't get their false eyelashes to stick to the inner corner of their eye.
Hair CareTelegraph

Join the greyvolution! Why grey hair is the new way to age fearlessly

You will have read about how the pandemic turned us into a nation of roots-loving, make-up-shunning individuals who favour loungewear over denim and Zoom in place of face-to-face. It’s true enough – only our acceptance of our greys is much more than a matter of practicality. It has become so influential that hair-colour companies are channelling resources into working out how we can achieve truer, glossier grey hair.
Lifestyleguideposts.org

10 Ways to Make the Most of the Last Days of Summer

Take time out of your day to sit in the sunshine. The Mayo Clinic says direct sunlight can give us vitamin D, which is essential for maintaining healthy bones, muscle function, brain cell activity, and supporting your immune system. And according to Healthline, sunlight can cause the brain to produce serotonin, an important neurotransmitter that boosts your mood and helps you concentrate. Just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen!
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking Waterless Beauty

It is no secret that we live in a world where environmental issues are now bigger than they ever have been before. Our natural resources are under pressure, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we are not part of the problem. However, some industries use far more of...
Amazoncrossroadstoday.com

PennyWise podcast: How to make your values your spending guide

Host Teri Barr talks about the connection between your money and your emotions with Sara Rathner, Travel and Credit Card Expert for NerdWallet. Sara shares information on recent surveys indicating spending is up on things like travel and dining out yet consumer confidence fell to a six month low at the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy