A Guide To Making Your Lipstick Last All Day

Lip Lab by Bite at the Irvine Spectrum offers the unique experience of creating your own shade of lipstick for $60. First, you’ll select the type of shade you want, whether that’s nude, mauve, deep red, or even bright blue; the options are endless. You can try on the shade and make any alterations you want until you get the perfect color. You’ll also get to select a name for your shade, decide if you want the finish to be matte, satin, luminous, or sheer (their glossiest finish), as well as choose the scent of your lipstick—lime, mint, vanilla, or mango. Once you find your perfect color, the formula will be mixed, melted down, and poured into a mold. As it cools, you can watch your lipstick tube get engraved with the name you picked.