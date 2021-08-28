Mt. Scott-Arleta man stabbed in buttocks later accused of assault

It was a strange place for the accused assailant to receive a wound; he's not in jail, but now he can't sit down

On Thursday evening, August 12, East Precinct officers were running from one call of reported violence to another.

In this particular case, an East Precinct Sergeant was flagged down at 7:26 p.m. at the intersection of S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 80th Avenue by a person who reported that he had just stabbed his brother, and said the brother had committed an assault.

This turned into a "Stabbing â€“ with Weapon" dispatch that brought nine officers to the area. One of them found the stabbed man in the street, bleeding, near S.E. 77th Avenue.

"He was uncooperative, and tried to walk away," Portland Police spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Allen told THE BEE. "When officers began giving him commands to stop, he complied, was taken into custody, and transported by ambulance to a hospital with a stab wound to the buttocks â€“ these injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

"Officers learned that the man had 'strangled' his mother and girlfriend," Sgt. Allen continued. ("Strangulation", as a charge, does not necessarily mean a fatality.) The two victims who had been strangled also had other non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Portland Police Special Victims Unit followed up on this case.

After he was treated and released from a local hospital for his stab wound(s), 20-year-old Seth Steven Alcorn-Payne was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) the following evening, August 13, at 9:15 p.m. The charges filed included two counts of Domestic Violence Strangulation (Class C Felonies), Attempted Assault in the Fourth Degree (a Misdemeanor), and two counts of Domestic Violence Harassment (Misdemeanor charges).

After his arraignment, Alcorn-Payne was released from MCDC on August 16, without being required to pay any bail, despite his dangerous attempts on others. Release Reason: Pre-Trial Supervision.

If you have information about this case, please reference Case No. 21-223526, and e-mail what you know to â€“ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.