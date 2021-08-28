Cancel
U.S. Politics

The United States and its allies are unlikely to recognize the Taliban government anytime soon, according to the White House.

By George Mackie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and its allies are unlikely to recognize the Taliban government anytime soon, according to the White House. The US downplayed any likelihood of a Taliban administration receiving speedy recognition on Friday, saying it hasn’t decided whether it will keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan following the army leave next week.

