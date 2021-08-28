Hampton Paddle & Pint Tour with Shored Up VA

Welcome to 418 River Shore Dr. located in Rappahannock River Estates with stunning views of the Rappahannock River! This beautiful home has 1709 fin. sq. ft., 3 bdrms, 2 full ba and is MOVE-IN Ready! The kitchen is complete w/ fridge, stove, microwave, dw, backsplash, fan, recessed lights, eat up island, and vinyl flr; Family rm w/ fan and laminate flrs; Dining area w/ laminate flrs; Utility rm w/ stack washer & dryer, utility sink and storage; Florida rm w/ fan, LVP flr, chairrail, wainscotting, and beautiful water views; Primary bedrm w/ laminate flr, fan, full bath, & walk-in closet. 2 add'l spacious bedrooms w/ LVP & fans! Also features pull down attic, thermal windows, deep well, shed w/ power, 2-car carport, dimensional roof, gutters, vinyl siding, conditioned crawl space, landscaping, outdoor shower, covered patio & MUCH MORE! Neighborhood amenities include 2 piers, pavilion on the beach, access to 850 feet of beach, community boat ramp & fishing pier. This home is a MUST SEE!! Voluntary civic association for $200/yr. to maintain roads and common area.
