Pop-Up Concert Series: Drum Circle with Arthur Lopez

A new event on the Tobin Center’s Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza is using rhythm to help people overcome their blues. Offered free to the community at 9 a.m. every third Saturday through November (Sept. 18 this month), the drum circle course is lead by Jorge Ochoa, an occupational therapist and founder of TamboRhythms, which uses rhythmic expression to promote fun and functional living. “Drumming activates both hemispheres of the brain,” he says, adding that studies have shown it can improve mood while also releasing endorphins, and in turn, decreasing stress. Drumming also increases energy levels, concentration and self-awareness, he says. A variety of percussion instruments are available each month for use during the event, and students don’t need any experience or equipment. Through TamboRhythms, Ochoa offers drumming sessions at schools and community centers, including for organizations that serve individuals with special needs or mental illness. He says group drumming helps develop sensory skills while promoting social participation. For everyone, the ability to hit an instrument and participate in a positive group activity provides the kind of stress relief that can be tough to accomplish on your own.