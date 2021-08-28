Cancel
Music

Pop-Up Concert Series: Drum Circle with Arthur Lopez

 8 days ago

Bring a towel, some chairs or simply lounge on the lawn for our pop-up concert series. Enjoy music and arts performances from local artists in the Hampton Roads area. Arthur Lopez will lead the Drum Circle (drums will be provided by TAO (Tidewater Arts Outreach). Come just us for the fun! Just click on the "DOWNLOAD AGENDA" button to register to come out and watch the show or stream it live by clicking on the FB Live Link.

