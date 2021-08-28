Crandall wears Jacksonville down in second half; McCown, Mallard put up big numbers

Ryan McCown, left, looks for his receiver as Isaiah Mallard, right, provides protection during Jacksonville's 51-36 loss to Crandall on Friday in Crandall. McCown threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and Mallard had one touchdown. Both were making their first varsity starts in the backfield for the Tribe. Progress photo by Jay Neal

CRANDALL — After Jacksonville had pulled to within a point, Crandall scored three-consecutive touchdowns in the second half as the Pirates went on to hand the Indians a 51-36 loss before a near-capacity crowd, which included a large number of Indian fans, at Pirate Stadium on Friday evening.

The game served as the season opener for both clubs.

The Indians got off to a slow start as the Pirates carved out a 16-0 lead with 5:00 to go in the opening period.

The Tribe battled back and trailed 30-15, at halftime.

Quarterback Ryan McCown, a junior who was making his first varsity start, scored the Indians' first touchdown of the season, scoring on an 18-yard run that came with 11:55 to go in the first half.

With :43 left in the opening half McCown dialed up Jermaine Taylor for a 15-yard touchdown. That would be the first of two touchdowns from McCown to Taylor.

After winning the toss and deferring to the second half the Tribe had success on the first drive of the final half. The three-play march was capped off by a 68-yard touchdown grab by Kalvin Bryant, a senior who has not played football since his freshman year.

McCown rolled out to his right, threw across his body and pegged Bryant with a dart as he was crossing through the middle of the field in double coverage. Once Bryant had control of the ball he out ran all of the Pirate defenders.

McCown added the 2-point conversion run, which cut the Crandall lead to 30-23 with 10:31 left in the third.

Jacksonville's Cash Bearden then recovered a pouch kick, which gave the Tribe the ball at the Crandall 41-yard line.

With 8:49 to go in the stanza, Tony Penson, a senior, who was filling in for a dinged-up McCown, connected with Taylor for an 18-yard touchdown, that pulled the Indians to within a point, 30-29.

The Pirates responded by scoring three-straight touchdowns, however, to regain control of the affair and eventually sail to victory on the muggy night.

Isaiah Mallard scored the Tribe's final touchdown on a 9-yard scamper that came with 5:35 left in the game.

The Jacksonville offense, which featured a brand-new backfield and several unproved wide receivers did an admirable job at first asking.

McCown went 20-41-0 for 277 yards. He tossed two touchdown passes and ran for one and had to overcome being jabbed in the eye in the second half, which forced him too miss a series.

Mallard carried 18 times for 112 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown and had three catches for 49 yards, giving him a total of 161 total yards for the game.

Mallard played in the defensive secondary last year and was converted to running back in the spring.

Devin McCuin hauled in six catches for 54 yards.

Chris Abron carried 15 times for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns for Crandall.

Jacksonville's biggest challenges heading into next week's game against Palestine, who lost their opener to Van, 45-16, appear to be trying to get the right personnel in the proper spots on defense, shore up special teams play — the Indians made several mistakes in this aspect of the game — and to reduce penalties. Jacksonville and Crandall saw to it that the yellow flags were on the field far too many times.