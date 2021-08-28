Cancel
Currituck, NC

Aaron Coke Capps

Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Coke Capps, 46, of Sound Shore Drive, Currituck, NC, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in his home. Born on September 23, 1974, he was the son of Louise Hoskins "Lou" Capps and the late Dr. William Rodney "Ronnie" Capps. A Currituck native having graduated from Currituck County High School in the class of '92, he achieved his associates degree from ITT. After a career with the NC Department of Public Safety, he retired, and then began employment with Kitty Hawk Home Depot. Aaron was a hard worker and a great friend to many. When not working, he could be found collecting and or watching movies, or at the ball fields supporting his kids. Surviving along with his mother are his two children, his son, Barron William-Coke Capps, and his daughter, Gracey Luella Capps; his sister, Adrienne Wimmer (husband, Richard); two nieces, Alexis Smith and Kaylie West (husband, Caleb); a nephew, Jeremy Wimmer; an aunt, Margaret Johnson (husband, Bob); cousins, Al and Stephen Highsmith, and Angela Payne (husband, Dayle); and his children's mother, Stacey Thomas. A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston. Friends may join the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NC State Employees Credit Union, PO Box 239, 100 Fyvie Drive, Barco, NC 27917, designated for an educational fund established for his children. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

