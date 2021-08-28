Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Opinion: Specialist access isn’t just for professional photographers

By Mike Harris
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something that often separates professional photographers from amateurs is access. I’m sure most of us have gazed longingly at the photographers’ pit at a music festival or the perfect vantage point near the touchline of a football pitch. Access is more important in some genres than others: sports and music shooters rely on it almost entirely, and it’s a large part of photojournalism and documentary work.

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

572
Followers
3K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nikon Magazine#Football League#Premier League#126#Nikon#N Photo Mike#Wex Photo Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Architecture
Related
PhotographyPhotofocus

Street photography with the 90mm f/1.25 TTArtisan lens

Street photographers typically go for 35mm or 50mm lenses as their tools of the trade. Still, it’s not unheard of for some to experiment with focal lengths that aren’t typically used for street photography. It will definitely be challenging, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be an interesting experience. A...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Five ways to reignite your enthusiasm for photography

It’s been a really long couple of years, hasn’t it? Where I live in Australia, we are under a constant lockdown threat. We never know when and where one will hit. I am in lockdown right now. I cannot leave my house without a permit, apart from essential shopping, medical needs and exercise. So leaving the house for a hoot is a no-no. Having ANYONE visit my house or studio is a no-no.
Photographydigitalcameraworld.com

Photographer gathers color matched items for creative lockdown portraits

I am a portrait photographer with a passion for styling, I love working with color theory and I use my children (somewhat willingly) as models in a lot of my work. However, while homeschooling a ten-year-old and looking after a toddler during lockdowns, getting creative was often limited and I had to think outside the box.
AnimalsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Pet photographer Ellie Sharples takes her four-legged friend on photo walkies

Mission: Capture moments with my dog and progress as a photographer. I received a Nikon D40, my first DSLR, at 14 and fell in love with the ability to capture moments that would never happen again. It was just before a family holiday to The Gambia – what animal lover wouldn’t enjoy taking photos in such a nature-rich location? It has only been during the past couple of years that I’ve been motivated to learn more and practice as much as possible, so I can turn my hobby into a profession. And much of that inspiration comes from my dog, Dax.
PhotographyPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local photographer places in top 10 in international portrait awards

Last week, Master Photographer Lynn Seeden placed No. 10 in the contemporary portraits category of The Portraits Masters competition, an international portraiture competition created by renowned portraiture photographer Sue Bryce. Seeden’s simplistic black-and-white portrait of Leslie Montz, age 100, was up against thousands of entries in the international competition, submitted...
Rosemount, MNdctc.edu

Photographer Spotlight: Alexander Just

Former photography student excels at his chosen profession. Alexander Just, 31, runs his own photography business. Alexander specializes in portrait work along with band and street life photography. He studied photography at Dakota County Technical College for several years and credits the professional relationships he built at DCTC as a key driving force behind his creativity and the success of his business.
PhotographyNew Scientist

Amazing images make New Scientist Photography Awards 2021 shortlist

THESE fascinating images depict how science and technology influence our lives and the world around us, from the stunning wildlife inhabiting even the most unassuming of places to the environmental and biological hazards that are transforming our planet. The selected photos over the next few pages are the shortlisted and winning entries to our new competition, the New Scientist Photography Awards.
Photographyslrlounge.com

Creative Photography Props to Level Up Your Portraits

A simple and effective way to add production value to your images is through adding props. Even simple props can add additional interest as well as story to the overall scene. In this video, I’ll be walking through how to use creative photography props to level up your portraits. For...
Photographypicturecorrect.com

8 Handy Landscape Photography Camera Hacks

Photography hacks can be lifesavers in situations where you find yourself ill-equipped, or just when you need something unique to spark some energy in your photos. And the best part? You don’t need to break the bank. Today, we have professional landscape photographer Mark Denney covering eight camera hacks specifically geared to landscape photography. All these hacks are pretty simple, but the effect they have on your results can be quite drastic. Let’s check them out:
Photographymakeuseof.com

What Is Backlighting in Photography?

When executed correctly, backlighting can be a great technique to add to your photography skill set. It involves illuminating the primary subject from the back. This might seem to contradict everything we've been taught about lighting in photos, but after reading this article, you'll understand why it's such a popular technique.
Photographypetapixel.com

Watch a Photographer Skillfully Light-Paint Swans Into a Lake

Finnish light-painting photographer Hannu Huhtamo has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how he recently created a photo of light swans floating on a lake. Huhtamo is a Helsinki-based photographer who has been combining light art and long exposure photography since 2008. His intricate light painting photos have now captured the Internet’s attention for over a decade and have been featured in exhibitions around the world.
Electronicsthephoblographer.com

3 Excellent 35mm Lenses Under $500 Every Photographer Will Love

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. The tried and true 35mm lens is a favorite for many photographers. You can find it affixed to the cameras of portrait photographers, photojournalists, street photographers, landscape photographers, and more. The convenience that it comes with is invaluable. No matter the situation, it’s hard to not justify shooting with a 35mm lens. At least, it’s hard to justify not having one in your camera bag just in case. We dove into our Reviews Index and found some of the best. Take a look with us at some of the best under $500!
Photographythephoblographer.com

Pravin Tamang Photographs Beautiful Scenes of Solitude in Varanasi

Hi, my name is Pravin Tamang, and I am based in the small town of Darjeeling in India. I like my photography to describe a place visually, the small bits of time, and I try my best to be honest about it. For me, simple and honest pictures say a lot, and I try and follow that rule most times. The combination of people and places at a given moment in time really draws my attention. I try to create images that give a sense of place but also its people and their aspirations. One loses its significance if the other is absent from the equation. I try to depict the intimate interaction that happens silently between these two elements – one that is perpetually in motion and the other that has probably stood for millennia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy