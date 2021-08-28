NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR FLUI...

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR FLUID INJECTION WELL PERMIT. G & F Oil, Inc., 3812 Linkwood Dr., Aledo, TX 76008 is applying to the Railroad Commission of Texas for a permit to inject fluid into a formation which is productive of oil and gas. The applicant proposes to inject fluid in the Conglomerate, Big Saline & Marble Falls Formations, Aguirre Lease, Well No. 9. The proposed injection well is located ±11 Miles Northwest of Strawn, Texas in the Strawn, NW. (Marble Falls) Field, in Palo Pinto County, Texas. Fluid will be injected into strata in the subsurface depth interval from 3,980 feet to 4,120 feet.