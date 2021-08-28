NOTICE TO BIDDERS Per Sec 6....

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:. You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov/purchasing and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.