NOTICE TO BIDDERS Per Sec 6....

NOTICE OF INTENT TO OPERATE A MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION PERMIT NO. MSW-2356, ISSUED 02/10/2012:. Republic Waste Services of Texas, Ltd., 1212 Harrison Avenue, Tarrant County, Arlington, Texas 76011, owns a property located on the west side of Nu Energy Drive, approximately 0.3 mile southwest of the intersection of Nu Energy Drive and the east bound frontage road of IH 20 (116 NU Energy Drive) in Parker County, Texas. The property is authorized to receive, process, and transfer municipal solid waste; however, it is currently inactive. Republic intends to build and operate the facility in the future with operations projected to commence on or around July 15, 2025. Further information may be obtained from the TCEQ by contacting Mr. Chance Goodin, Manager, MSW Permits Section at MC 124, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas, 78711-3087, phone 512-239-6335. Further information may also be obtained from Republic Waste Services of Texas, Ltd. at the above address, or by calling Ms. Sarah Decoteau, Republic Environmental Specialist at 254-221-4439.
