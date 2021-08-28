Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NOTICE TO BIDDERS Per Sec 6....

Weatherford Democrat
 8 days ago

Per Sec 6.09 of the Texas Property Code, Palo Pinto Appraisal District is requesting proposals for a banking services contract to be awarded in December, 2021, with service to begin January 1, 2022, and extend through December 31, 2024, with the option to extend for one (1) additional two-year period.

marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Board Of Directors#Financial Institution#Firrea#Palo Pinto#P O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CAUSE NU...

On the 18th day of August 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Kathy V. Bedford, Deceased, were issued to David R. Bedford, Independent Executor by the Parker County Probate Court Parker County, Texas, in cause number 21P271 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate...
Mingus, TXWeatherford Democrat

SMALL TAXING UNIT NOTICE The...

The City of Mingus will hold a meeting at 6:30 PM on September 13, 2021 at City Hall, 229 S. Mingus Blvd., Mingus, Texas to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2021. The proposed tax rate is 0.2574311 per $100 of value. The proposed tax rate would...
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING C...

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF. Administration of the estate of KERRY DEAN CAVES, deceased, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters of testamentary to the undersigned on August 25, 2021, by the Probate Court of Parker County, Texas, acting in Cause No. 21P304, Styled “In Re: Estate of KERRY DEAN CAVES, Deceased, In the County Court of Parker County, Texas”, in which court the matter is pending.
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE OF INTENT TO OPERATE A ...

NOTICE OF INTENT TO OPERATE A MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION PERMIT NO. MSW-2356, ISSUED 02/10/2012:. Republic Waste Services of Texas, Ltd., 1212 Harrison Avenue, Tarrant County, Arlington, Texas 76011, owns a property located on the west side of Nu Energy Drive, approximately 0.3 mile southwest of the intersection of Nu Energy Drive and the east bound frontage road of IH 20 (116 NU Energy Drive) in Parker County, Texas. The property is authorized to receive, process, and transfer municipal solid waste; however, it is currently inactive. Republic intends to build and operate the facility in the future with operations projected to commence on or around July 15, 2025. Further information may be obtained from the TCEQ by contacting Mr. Chance Goodin, Manager, MSW Permits Section at MC 124, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas, 78711-3087, phone 512-239-6335. Further information may also be obtained from Republic Waste Services of Texas, Ltd. at the above address, or by calling Ms. Sarah Decoteau, Republic Environmental Specialist at 254-221-4439.
Warren County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:. You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov/purchasing and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To sat...

To satisfy Landlord’s lien. Sale held online: www.selfstorageauctions.com for Armor Self Storage, 1139 Ft Worth Hwy, Weatherford, TX. Bidding will open 9/20/2021 at 10 am and end 9/24/2021 at 10 am. Cleaning deposit required. Seller reserves right to withdraw property any time before the sale. Items sold AS–IS to highest bidder. Contents: HH goods, holiday décor, HH appliances/ electronics, clothing, furniture, table, fridge, golf clubs, bow, boxes/totes, misc. items. Tenants: Dorothy A Nelms, David A Newton, Jennifer D Verch, Christopher W Bogue, Cherry J Pizana, Rhonda L Berry.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Health Servicescw35.com

Gov. Abbot announces extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN – The HHSC will be providing approximately $286 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for September. On Sept. 3, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small Businessfranchising.com

IFA & Co-Signers Push the SBA To Expand the EIDL Program

The IFA, in partnership with a coalition of industry trade associations representing expansive segments of the U.S. hospitality industry, has issued a joint letter to SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman. The letter urges swift adoption of proposed improvements for the new Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which provides economic relief to small businesses and nonprofit organizations currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue amid the pandemic.
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
Johnson City, TNjcnewsandneighbor.com

Meeting Notices

WASHINGTON COUNTY BEER BOARD PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE. Please take notice that the Washington County Beer Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, at 2:30pm for the purpose of: Discussion and possible action on beer license application related to Holy Taco Cantina Boones Creek, 4903 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN.
Economybeincrypto.com

SEC Announces Probe Into UniSwap

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is launching a probe into Uniswap Labs, developer of the world’s largest decentralized exchange. According to the Wall Street Journal, SEC enforcement attorneys are looking for information about how investors use Uniswap and how developers market it. In response, Uniswap Labs said it is “committed to complying with the laws and regulations governing our industry and to providing information to regulators that will assist them with any inquiry.” The investigation is only in its early stages. No formal allegations are certain.
Arizona Stateazmarijuana.com

New AZ Dispensary Licenses Expected to Be Sold to Highest Bidders

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ new rules governing eligibility for marijuana dispensary licenses to 26 people from communities hit hardest by the Drug War are almost finalized. Within Proposition 207 is a rule to establish a “social equity ownership” program that sets aside 26 marijuana dispensary licenses for “people...
Wayne County, TNwaynecountynews.net

Notice of Foreclosure

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated March 2, 2009, of record in Record Book 117, page 793, Register’s Office of Wayne County, Tennessee, GARY L. PAYNE AND LINDA G. PAYNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, did convey unto T. Mike Estes, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and.
Gun Barrel City, TXWeatherford Democrat

Gun Barrel City adopts bigger budget

Fueled by a strong retail element, the Gun Barrel City Council approved a balanced $5,128,211 budget Tuesday that contains an estimated 15% increase in sales tax revenue. “Being the largest retail center on Cedar Creek Lake, with several national retailers provides consistent, daily opportunities for residents of the region to visit and patronize our local businesses,” City Manager Jeff Arnswald said.
Palo Pinto County, TXWeatherford Democrat

CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO: ...

TO: TALBERT B. BRAIM, RANDY JAMES BRAIM, ROBERT BRAIM, REX WAYNE BRAIM AND RENEE BRAIM and if dead, the legal representatives of each of said Defendants, and the unknown heirs of said named Defendants; the legal representatives of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants, if the unknown heirs of said named Defendants are dead; the unknown heirs of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants, if the unknown heirs of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants are dead, and their respective unknown spouses, heirs, legal representatives, and each and all persons or corporations claiming any title to or interest in the land hereinafter described, the names and residences of all of whom are unknown.
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

WC board approves budget and tax rate

The Weatherford College board of trustees approved a tax rate and budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year in a called meeting Tuesday. The newly approved rate is 12.2476 cents per $100 valuation for Parker County taxpayers compared to 12.535816 cents per $100 in 2020. “We are extremely proud that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy