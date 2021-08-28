Savor the Last Bits of Summer by Grilling Portobello Burgers with Peach, Cashew Cream, and Chimichurri
Is a grilled portobello burger really a ‘burger’ at all, or is it more of a ‘sandwich’? Truly one of the great questions for the ages. But you know what’s not in question? That they’re very delicious and you should probably eat one tonight. And it should be covered in fun toppings. We recommend you slather your burger with a cashew cream sauce that is high in protein, magnesium, and iron, and add fruity flavor with sweet peaches, which contain vitamin C, fiber and potassium.www.vegetariantimes.com
Comments / 0