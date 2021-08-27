Louisville AD Vince Tyra Discusses Chris Mack Suspension
On Friday, the University of Louisville announced that men's basketball head coach Chris Mack had been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021-22 season. The university had determined that Mack "failed to follow University guidelines, policies, and procedures" in his handling of firing and extortion attempt of former assistant coach Dino Gaudio. The suspension was unrelated to the extortion attempt itself, and the ongoing NCAA process.www.yardbarker.com
