Port Washington native Jake Froccaro is a Schreiber alumnus and a current professional athlete in the Premier Lacrosse League or PLL, where he plays as a midfielder for the Chaos. Froccaro’s two uncles, Vinnie and Steven Sombratto, both professional players, introduced him to the game at a young age. Froccaro fell in love with lacrosse and has been playing ever since. Froccaro played for Schreiber High School, where he graduated in 2012, and later for both Princeton and Villanova, where he graduated in 2017. He then continued on to be drafted into the MLL or Major League Lacrosse, where he played for the Chesapeake Bayhawks for two seasons.