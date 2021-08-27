Cancel
Cuero, TX

Delia Marie Gonzales

dewittcountytoday.com
 9 days ago

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, Delia Marie Gonzales passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a long battle with dementia. While as a hospice patient at her daughter’s home, family members had the opportunity to come and express their great love and support for her on this final journey. Like many hospice patients, she waited until she had a few minutes alone to make her final departure from this earth. Her family, with the support of the wonderful hospice staff were nearby but also understood that she needed to take this last step alone.

www.dewittcountytoday.com

