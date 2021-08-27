Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Win tickets to BYB Extreme Bareknuckle Fighting!

wedr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister to win a pair of tickets to the BYB Extreme Bareknuckle Fighting Series on Saturday, September 11th at the James L Knight Center in Miami. There’s 11 Bareknuckle Fights in the Trigon Ring, the smallest ring in combat sports! Undefeated Jomi “The Arcangel” Escoboza faces Rene “White Boy” Rodriguez in the men’s 185lb championship. Isiah Quinones comes back after his knockout on BYB 6, along with BYB favorites Pablo Caballero, JD Burns, Carlos Lopez, and many more!

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bybtickets Com#Purch#Nec#Fl#Wedr Fm Contest Rules#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy