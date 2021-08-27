Win tickets to BYB Extreme Bareknuckle Fighting!

Register to win a pair of tickets to the BYB Extreme Bareknuckle Fighting Series on Saturday, September 11th at the James L Knight Center in Miami. There’s 11 Bareknuckle Fights in the Trigon Ring, the smallest ring in combat sports! Undefeated Jomi “The Arcangel” Escoboza faces Rene “White Boy” Rodriguez in the men’s 185lb championship. Isiah Quinones comes back after his knockout on BYB 6, along with BYB favorites Pablo Caballero, JD Burns, Carlos Lopez, and many more!