Shipp and Parker – Winter & Spring
William Parker had been a close musical partner of pianist Matthew Shipp since at least the early 1990s. They first appeared on record together on saxophonist David S. Ware’s Flight of I, which was recorded in December 1991. Between 1991 and 2000, they made over 20 albums together, either under Shipp’s name or as a duo, or with Ware, or saxophonist Ivo Perelman, or guitarist Joe Morris. So when Shipp became the artistic director of the Thirsty Ear label’s Blue Series, a collection of modern avant-garde jazz recordings which would ultimately span more than 60 albums over nearly two decades, one of the first was William Parker’s Painter’s Spring, a trio disc featuring saxophonist Daniel Carter and drummer Hamid Drake.avantmusicnews.com
Comments / 0