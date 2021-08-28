Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

NBC’s Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing their road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on NBC for the first time. Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will air on the main NBC network and is part of 1,200 hours of programming airing across NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and digital properties. The Paralympics began in Tokyo on Aug. 24 and continue through Sept. 5. NBC will have three weekend docu-follow series episodes, which will show the stories and performances of athletes competing in Tokyo.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Olympics#Nbcsn#Ap Sports#Nbcsn#Olympic Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsThe Big Lead

Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Week

NBC reporter accosted by 'wacky guy' during live Ida coverage

NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster's live coverage of Tropical Storm Ida turned a bit scary on Monday, and not because of the weather. Brewster was reporting live on the storm from Mississippi on Monday when a man could be seen parking his truck in the background and running up toward the NBC reporter.
NFLthemusicuniverse.com

Carrie Underwood stars in 2021 NBC Sunday Night Football open

New Sunday Night Football Show Open premieres on Sun, Sept 12th. In less than three weeks, on Sunday, September 12th on NBC and Peacock, seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the debut of the 2021 show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which has been primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented 10 consecutive years.
Sportskmuw.org

The Paralympics Finally Get To Prime Time

This week marks the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. And while the audience for the games is large, equal treatment for the athletes has taken time. It took until this year for the Paralympics to be covered on prime-time television and for Paralympians to be paid comparably to their Olympic counterparts.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Paralympics set to begin in Tokyo with record participation, TV coverage

To Mallory Weggemann, it wasn't just a name change. In 2019, when the U.S. Olympic Committee became the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the swimmer from Eagan viewed it as a major milestone for elite adaptive sports. The shift brought able-bodied athletes and those with disabilities under the same Team...
Sportschatsports.com

Six-time major marathon winner Daniel Romanchuk grabs first Paralympic medal

Already a legend in the marathon community, Daniel Romanchuk won the first Paralympic medal of his career Sunday night with a gold medal on the track. As the first and only U.S. man – elite or wheelchair – to win the World Marathon Majors series title, and a reigning world champion on the track, Romanchuk had already made a name for himself but had yet to medal at the Paralympic Games.
NFLPosted by
TheWrap

Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday Gold With Tokyo Paralympics and Preseason NFL

NBC is warming up for regular Sunday pro-football ratings wins, last night airing a preseason NFL game after its Tokyo Paralympics. CBS and ABC battled it out for second place, with “Big Brother” vs. “Celebrity Family Feud.”. Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen numbers for...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NBC’s Plans For Sunday Night Football Broadcast Revealed

NBC’s weekly Football Night in America show before its Sunday night primetime broadcast will look at little different in 2021. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, the network’s prized offseason acquisition, will team up with Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the FNIA main desk. Former ESPN reporter/host Maria Taylor, who NBC lured away from the Worldwide Leader this summer, will work with Chris Simms on the side desk.
Denver, COparkerchronicle.net

Gymnastic Olympians to visit Denver on Gold Over America Tour

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will be making a stop in Denver on Oct. 3 at the Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. A news release describes the show as “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.” It features a crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens. Headlining the show...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Marissa Papaconstantinou wins her first medal at the Paralympics

Toronto’s Marissa Papaconstantinou won her first Paralympic medal in a photo finish in the women’s T64 100-metre dash on Friday. Papaconstantinou earned bronze, setting a Canadian T64 record and a personal best time of 13.07 seconds. She finished behind gold medallist from the Netherlands Marlene van Gansewinkel (12.78s) and Germany’s Irmgard Bensusan (12.88s), who won the silver.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Los Angeles

Watch Team USA's Top Moments from the Tokyo Paralympics

Team USA may not be as dominant at the Paralympics as at the Olympics, but American Paralympians in Tokyo have showcased their skills across many sports and classes. With 101 medals so far, the U.S. has several chances to add to its total before the Closing Ceremony, which takes place on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.
SportsPopculture

Simone Biles Reveals if She Has Any Olympics Regrets From Tokyo 2021

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is reflecting on her recent controversial Olympics season. The 24-year-old decorated gymnast penned an emotional Instagram post looking back at recent events. Biles initially chose to not compete due to focusing on her mental and physical health but changed her mind later. Her initial decision sparked a backlash from sports fans, who considered Biles' decision selfish.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sunday’s sports on the air

7:55a.m. Formula 1 Racing Netherlands Grand Prix. ESPN2. 10a.m. NHRA Drag Racing Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals. FS1. 12p.m. NHRA Drag Racing Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals. KTVI. 12:30p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200. FS1. 5p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500. NBCSN. BASEBALL. 12p.m. MLB Baseball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy