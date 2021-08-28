Cancel
College Sports

Fans head back to stadiums, some with vax cards and masks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Fans headed back into stadiums for the start of college football season. Schools are eager to let fans back in. Power Five teams bring in an average of $18.6 million annually from ticket sales in a typical year. That’s according to research by Patrick Rishe. He’s director of the Business of Sports Program at Washington University in St. Louis. Schools were hit hard with limited attendance last season. The pandemic is still raging but college football is going ahead with mostly full stadiums planned.

