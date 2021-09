Homewood, AL – The Homewood Patriots improved to 2-0 with a 9-7 win over 7A Vestavia Hills (0-2) Friday night at Waldrop Stadium. The victory was the second straight for the Patriots over their Over the Mountain rivals. Homewood claimed a forfeit win over Vestavia in 2020. The Rebels now own a 29-21 all-time advantage over the Patriots in a series that dates back to 1972.