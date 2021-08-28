Cancel
General Hospital Spoilers: Liesl and Peter Play A Deadly Game Of Cat and Mouse!

By Matt Crider
celebratingthesoaps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital Spoilers tease that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) thought he hit a goldmine when he discovered Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) in Nixon Falls after following Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) there. Maxie left after a pep talk from Nina, but Peter stayed behind when he discovered that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) was also there, but was suffering from amnesia and going by the name “Mike”. Once he got Nina alone, he pulled a gun on her, demanding that she help him find his daughter.

