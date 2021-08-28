Cancel
Agriculture

Hay comes to the basin in a time of need

By Joe Siess H&N Staff Reporter
Herald and News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was midmorning on a Saturday, but locals were working as hard as ever to load up bales of hay at Duarte Sales Auction Yard on the northwest corner of Ivory Pine Road and Highway 140. The auction yard belongs to Jeff Wessel, and he opened it up for hay...

Related
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history

The “wildest hunt ever staged” for deer in Klamath County was put on this morning. It is said, by Max Weiss, W. L. Valentine, Fred M. Garich, and Roy Orem. It was a “wild hunt for safety” of the county road near the McCormack Ranch, it is added by the hunters, just at sunrise.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Upcoming: Klamath Basin events and activities 9-4-21

■ Hildebrand annual threshing bee, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. ■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Klamath County illegal marijuana grows tied to organized crime

In recent years, Oregon has become fertile ground for illegal marijuana grow sites, and law enforcement has now confirmed some in Klamath County have ties to international criminal organizations. In most local cases, law enforcement has found illegal growers from out of state lease local properties, cultivate and produce marijuana,...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Vaccine mandate a step too far for some

On August 13, Gov. Kate Brown announced that state executive branch employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. The mandate also pertains to workers in a variety of fields, from law enforcement to medical professionals. In Klamath County, nurses at Sky Lakes Medical Center and firefighters stationed at Kingsley...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Water arrives to Lower Klamath Refuge

The Bureau of Reclamation began releasing water from the Klamath River to Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge on Friday afternoon. Advocates hope it will improve wetland habitat on the refuge for migrating birds this fall. Last week, California Waterfowl Association officially purchased approximately 3,750 acre-feet of water from Agency Ranch...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Oregon reports 24 new deaths, 2,379 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND — There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,272, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 283,873. COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number...
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

BLM campgrounds start to close as summer winds down

While the Bureau of Land Management’s Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Sept. 9. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water and trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty. However, camping is free. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Dec. 1, 2021.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Pacific Northwest Stockmanship show canceled

The planning committee for the Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event has been canceled. This decision was made due to current COVID-19 conditions in Oregon. Partners will regroup in the future to plan for a new event when circumstances will better serve the ranchers and transporters for whom the event is intended to benefit.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Sky Lakes hits 'surge' status, requests assistance from state

Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Wednesday it is currently operating on "surge" status after indicating this week that it was experiencing some the worst numbers it has seen throughout the entire pandemic. In a tweet, Sky Lakes said surge status means, “all resources are limited or exceeded resulting in admission...
Nevada StateHerald and News

Adventuring in the Oregon and Nevada outback

“Ok, gear it down to low, give it plenty of gas and lean forward standing up when you reach the top of the bank,” my friend John Paulson calmly yelled out, when he saw my predicament in the stream. I was trying to make my fifth crossing of Kiger Creek on a all-terrain vehicle when I spun out and rolled back into the creek.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Eastern Oregon school board fires superintendent for obeying state mask order

ADRIAN – Kevin Purnell was fired Monday as superintendent of the Adrian School District just one week after students returned to school. The Adrian School Board, convening in a special meeting, voted 4-1 to terminate Purnell Monday night after meeting in executive, or closed door, session for less than half an hour to consider the matter.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Oregon's wildfires won't be out anytime soon, officials say

This season’s wildfires have already surpassed the average number of acres burned over the last decade and the calendar hasn’t even reached September, typically a busy month for wildland firefighters. Thus far, 909,358 acres have burned in the Northwest. The 10-year average is 890,063 acres. State and federal officials said...
MilitaryHerald and News

Forest Service to waive fees for National Public Lands Day, Veterans Day

The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Sat., Sept. 25. Fees will also be waved in honor of Veterans Day, Thurs., Nov. 11. The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the...
WildlifeHerald and News

Toxic algae spreads on Upper Klamath Lake

Upper Klamath Lake is once again turning toxic for the summer. On July 30, the Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use advisory for Eagle Ridge County Park and Shoalwater Bay due to a cyanobacteria bloom present on the lake’s western shore. OHA expanded the advisory to Howard’s Bay, south of Spence Mountain, on August 30.
Colorado StateGreenBiz

The Colorado River Basin: What’s wrong and what’s needed to make it right

On Aug. 16, the U.S. federal government declared a Colorado River water shortage for the first time. This unprecedented action was triggered by the precipitous drop in Lake Mead’s water level: It’s at 1,067 feet above sea level, or about 35 percent full. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation expects the lake’s water level to remain about 1,066 feet above sea level into 2022, while will force a first tier of water use reductions beginning Jan. 1.
AgriculturePosted by
NRDC

Colorado Basin Shortages Point to Need for State Action

This year's unprecedented shortage declaration for the Colorado River should galvanize all Colorado Basin states to redouble their efforts to curtail wasteful and unnecessary uses of water and build more resilient communities. The issue gains urgency with the realization that next year is unlikely to bring significant relief. Action now is needed to maintain the supply drinking water in 2022, 2023, and beyond.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 8/23 – Covid “Breakthrough Cases” Growing in the State of Oregon; Univ. of Oregon Ducks Announce Need of Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID test Within Three Days To Attend a Home Game

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Travelworldatlas.com

Great Basin National Park

The Great Basin National Park is a hidden gem of a park located in the desert of Nevada, United States. It covers an area of 312.3 sq.km near the eastern border of the state. The Great Basin Park is distinct for having both high elevation and low elevation landscapes. Mountain peaks and rock caves are among the most popular tourist attractions. Though impressive, the Great Basin is considered one of the less-known or less popular National Parks, with an average of 100,000 to 150,000 visitors per year compared to the more famous parks which can receive millions of visitors. This makes Great Basin an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for something a little more remote, where they can get away from crowds and soak in nature in peace.

