In Response to Helene Day’s letter — You just described the fringe of both parties, not the Republicans or Democrats that I know. I can somewhat understand the fringe outlook though as we are forced into policies that we do not agree with and have zero chance at changing them because of the no compromise that exists in this states government. I was born in Ca, love and hate it here, I have left yet come back hoping that someday we all get a voice in the direction the state is headed. Unfortunately it doesn’t look promising.