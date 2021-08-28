Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Census Has Revealed A More Multiracial U.S. One Reason? Cheaper DNA Tests

By Hansi Lo Wang
North Country Public Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about 1 in 10 people counted for last year's U.S. census, a single check box was not enough to report their racial identities. Their multifaceted responses to the race question for the 2020 head count helped produce the data released this month for redrawing voting maps, enforcing civil rights laws and guiding federal funds to local communities.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Genetic Tests#U S Census#The Census Bureau#Hispanic#Latino#The Pew Research Center#Ancestry Com#Rice University#Stanford University#Demography#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
China
Related
ImmigrationWashington Post

A birth certificate masked my multiracial truth. For me and 33 million others, the 2020 Census asserts it.

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. My face burned — whether with anger or shame, I wasn’t sure. In 1994, I stood outside human resources at the CBS offices in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City and listened to my future boss over the phone. You want the job? You need to complete the paperwork and check just one box, he insisted. Hours earlier, my pencil had marked X’s in two boxes on the application form. One designated my race as White, the other Black. The HR representative had called him to intervene, and now she waited inside her office for my decision. In a split second, I decided. I wanted the job at CBS’s flagship TV station in Los Angeles; it would be career-changing. So, though no one had told me which box to check, I had a feeling what the HR rep wanted. The recruiter who had first connected me with the opportunity had explicitly told me CBS was looking to increase diversity among its producer ranks. So I grabbed the pencil and erased the mark that declared me half-White. After all, I thought, no one — not even my own family — had officially told me I was of mixed race. The only evidence I had otherwise was written all over my face.
Miami, FLjacksonvillefreepress.com

US Census Data Reveals Continued Racial Shifts

Minority undercounts disguise extent of diversity – Miami Times Staff Report – Aug 17, 2021 Updated Aug 22, 2021. The new figures offered the most detailed picture yet of how the country has changed since 2010, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and battles over voting rights. The data could determine control of the House in the 2022 elections and provide an electoral edge for years to come. It will also shape how $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending is distributed.
PoliticsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Census data shows a multiracial, urban and older U.S.

(TriceEdneyWire.com) —The United States population is more racially diverse than ever and increasingly urban, according to new data collected in the 2020 Census. But overall population growth in the country has slowed, newly released Census Bureau data show. The Census Bureau released, on Aug. 12, the first trove of narrowly...
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

Census Data Reveal Increasing Density in the U.S.—Reversing a Two-Decade Trend

Development in Chinatown in Los Angeles, north of the 101 Freeway near Downtown. | Robert Mullan / Shutterstock. "The recent 2020 census data confirmed earlier estimates that urban counties grew slower than suburban ones over the past decade," writes Jed Kolko. "But more detailed neighborhood census counts reveal that U.S. population density actually rose in the past decade after falling in the previous two decades, a result of faster growth in the most concentrated parts of urban counties."
Electionsabc17news.com

U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda

In the nation’s capital on Saturday, multiracial coalitions of civil, human and labor rights leaders are convening rallies and marches to urge passage of federal voter protections that have been eroded since the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Satellite marches and rallies are planned for dozens of other cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Phoenix, all in states where laws imposing voter restrictions have been adopted or are in question. Advocates said a major hurdle remains in the Senate, where there isn’t enough support to sidestep the filibuster and pass the voting rights legislation along party lines.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Census: ‘Multiracial’ fastest growing group in village

After hours of meticulously charting Oak Park’s 2020 Census figures, Rob Breymaier started to become distraught by the story the numbers told. According to Breymaier’s analysis of 2020 Census redistricting data made available by the University of Minnesota’s National Historical GIS, Oak Park’s total population went from 51,878 in 2010 to 54,583 in 2020 — an increase of 5%.
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Crowded U.S. Jails Drove Millions Of COVID-19 Cases, A New Study Says

If the U.S. had done more to reduce its incarceration rate, it could have prevented millions of COVID-19 cases. That's the conclusion of researchers who conducted what they say is the first study to link mass incarceration rates to pandemic vulnerability. Many of those preventable cases, they add, occurred in communities of color.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

2020 U.S. census shows more density over past decade

The recent 2020 census data confirmed earlier estimates that urban counties grew more slowly than suburban ones over the past decade. But more detailed neighborhood census counts reveal that U.S. population density actually rose in the past decade after falling in the previous two decades, a result of faster growth in the most concentrated parts of urban counties.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy