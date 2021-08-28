Cancel
Hackett to lead Travel Southern Oregon

Herald and News
 8 days ago

Travel Southern Oregon has promoted Bob Hackett to executive director. Hackett previously served as associate director for the regional destination management organization and has more than 20 years of marketing experience in the state. Prior to joining Travel Southern Oregon, he worked as marketing manager at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and taught American literature and creative writing at Willamette University and Oregon State University.

