Any lifting of the U.S. travel ban on North Korea must go with assurances that Americans who travel to North Korea to meet family members, do business, cover news stories, teach and provide humanitarian aid will not be subject to intimidation, arrests, and harsh and prolonged sentencing on unacceptable grounds, influenced by the political climate. Between 2009 and 2019, North Korea detained 16 Americans without due process, many of whose releases had to be negotiated by senior U.S. officials or prominent former officials, including two presidents — as if they were political hostages.