Crypto Adoption Marks New Milestone As This Island Nation Paves Way for Recognition of Digital Assets

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government of Cuba has issued a formal statement regarding how the island nation intends to regulate cryptocurrencies. In a new document issued by Gaceta Oficial, the state-run publication says that the new resolution aims to establish rules on how the Central Bank of Cuba could regulate the use of cryptocurrencies while providing a clear definition for the term “virtual asset.”

