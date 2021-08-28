Crypto Adoption Marks New Milestone As This Island Nation Paves Way for Recognition of Digital Assets

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.