These days we are so constantly connected to each other through technology that it's easy to forget just how big the world really is. Thankfully we have photographers who are capturing those wide-open spaces in real life to inspire us to do the same. This week we're featuring a group of photographers whose work might just give you the motivation you need to seek out adventure, see life beyond yourself and recharge your soul. See their work and give them a follow...one of them just might inspire your next outing. Tag your photos on Instagram with #BeAlpha. We keep an eye on that hashtag for photos and photographers to feature on AlphaUniverse.com. Also, be sure to give @sonyalpha a follow for your daily dose of creative inspiration.