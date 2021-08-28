Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, Dollarway matchup canceled by virus

nwaonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine Bluff and Dollarway high schools' varsity football teams will not square off next Friday as originally scheduled. The Pine Bluff School District announced the cancellation of that game, along with several Pine Bluff High junior varsity contests, out of caution against the spread of covid-19. The varsity game between Pine Bluff and Dollarway would have been the first as sister schools in the recently annexed school district.

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Jordan, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Pine Bluff, AR
Football
Pine Bluff, AR
Education
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
White Hall, AR
City
Maumelle, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Little Rock Parkview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy