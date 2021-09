Ian Baraclough suggested he may draft reinforcements into his Northern Ireland squad for Sunday’s friendly against Estonia as he looks to wrap others in cotton wool ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland A 4-1 win over Lithuania on Thursday night breathed new life into Northern Ireland’s qualifying campaign and, if the Swiss lose to Italy on Sunday, Baraclough’s side will head into Wednesday’s match at Windsor Park with a chance to go second behind the European champions in Group C.The win in Vilnius came despite the absence of Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, George Saville and...