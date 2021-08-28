Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh has described her role on 'Grey's Anatomy' as "traumatic" as it earned her a whole new level of stardom.

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant With First Baby

Kelly McCreary is happily pregnant as she is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon. The 39-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram account Monday. "When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

I needed therapy after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame

Sandra Oh needed to see a doctor after she played one for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The 50-year-old Canadian native stopped by “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and spoke about her rise to fame while starring in the ABC medical drama. Oh revealed she had to see a therapist to deal with her “traumatic” experience.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Is Already Returning To TV For An Exciting New Project

Considering Grey's Anatomy only had two episodes left to air in Season 17 following longtime star Jesse Williams' highly publicized exit on May 20, the ABC drama's fans didn't technically have very long to reflect on his absence within the show, and it's assumed that the Jackson Avery-sized void will be more of a noticeable element in Season 18 this fall. But the actor's fans need not feel as if he'll be missing from the medium forever, as Williams has already lined up his next big TV project.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star gives big update on season 18 filming

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has shared an exciting update on the show's 18th season. On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a video of herself in the Grey's make-up chair with the caption: "Guess what time it is?" and the hashtag #GreysSeason18, meaning filming is now officially underway. The...
Murray, KYMurray State News

Alum hired on Grey’s Anatomy as writer’s PA

A Murray State graduate was hired on the production crew for the television series Grey’s Anatomy. Krista Vernoff, the showrunner for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, approached Jordyn Rowland with an opportunity to work as a writers’ production assistant. Rowland said per her contract, she is not able to answer...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sandra Oh Calls Becoming Famous a “Traumatic” Experience

The moment Sandra Oh started to become a household name thanks to her role on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress knew she would have to prioritize her mental health if she wanted to stay in the business for the long haul. The Killing Eve star discussed her difficult rise to fame...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Meredith Grey is The Best Character on Grey’s Anatomy

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that nearly everyone on Grey’s Anatomy has their own bundle of issues that they had to deal with during the course of the show, or that none of them is one hundred percent perfect, but some of them were definitely better than others. Meredith Grey was someone that didn’t have the best upbringing since her father left when she was very young and her mother was more concerned about her career than her daughter for much of her life. As a lot of people can probably guess this didn’t really give Meredith a lot to look forward to since she was a bit rebellious in high school and then in college, yet she still pulled good grades and was able to push forward in a way that saw her succeed and do what she wanted. When her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease though her course was pretty well set since she went into the medical field. One could say that her mother’s plight inspired her, made her feel guilty, or many other explanations that might sound better to those that come up with them. But the point is that she was set on her path and determined to do everything she could to make it happen.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy: Kate Walsh Returning for Season 18!

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been waiting and hoping that eventually, Kate Walsh would reprise her role as Addison Montgomery. Well, that time has come. Kate Walsh will return to Grey’s Anatomy for Season 18, and it sounds like her return is going to be pretty darn epic. The actress announced the news on social media today, saying in a video that she is “so excited to be home again.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Is Bringing At Least One More Dead Character Back In Season 18

Grey’s Anatomy shocked fans last season by bringing back a slew of fan favorites who had gone to the big hospital in the sky. Meredith Grey was reunited with her late husband Derek, George “007” O’Malley, her sister Lexie, and Mark Sloan via beach hallucinations that ran throughout much of Season 17. And it looks like Grey’s is continuing the trend of bringing back the dead for the upcoming season as well, at least with one character.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jessica Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s AnatomyAs in all long series, the characters go through their cycles. This does not mean that fans will easily tolerate or accept the departure of an actor they love very much. What happened with Jessica Capshaw, responsible for interpreting Arizona Robbins, was no exception. Many regretted that in the 14th season of the series they had to say goodbye to the medical drama of ABC.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

The doctor is (back) in! Kate Walsh set to return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

This news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Surprise: Addison Montgomery Scrubs Back In!

That's right, Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial!. The casting news for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 includes bringing back familiar faces like Kate Burton and new ones like Peter Gallagher. But Grey's fans can rejoice over the return of fan-favorite, the iconic Addison Montgomery. This will be the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy