Jets cornerbacks had it rough against the Eagles
Three takeaways from the Jets’ 31-31 tie with the Eagles their preseason finale on Friday night. 1. The cornerbacks had a rough night. You could write it off as the problems being mostly when backups were on the field, but chances are the Jets will need those backups to play this season. Joe Flacco caught rookie Isaiah Dunn with his back turned and beat him for a touchdown pass. The Jets’ young cornerbacks will be a major story this season.wmleader.com
